St John's Wood robbery: Police appeal after £800,000 worth of jewellery stolen in 'terrifying' raid

PUBLISHED: 15:32 03 May 2019

Expensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met Police

Expensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met Police

Police are appealing for help returning a tranche of jewellery stolen from a St John’s Wood property in a frightening January raid.

Expensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met PoliceExpensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met Police

Three knive-wielding men forced their way into a home in the area after simply knocking – they were mistaken for delivery drivers.

The men, who have only been described as black, over five foot ten, and wearing masks, then threatened a woman and two young children with knives.

£800,000 worth of jewellery was taken, along with handbags, watches and mobile phones before the men with them before fleeing the scene in the victim's own car.

The crime, which took place at about ten past five on January 18, saw no-one harmed, and the vehicle was recovered nearby.

Det Con. Piers Gilbert said: “This was a terrifying incident which has had a profound effect on the victim's life.

“We are now appealing for people to think about whether they have been offered this stolen jewellery and if so, to come forward.”

If you can help police, call 101 quoting CAD 5300/18JAN19 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Expensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met PoliceExpensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met Police

