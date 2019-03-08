Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

John Henderson: Drug overdose killed popular West Hampstead book seller, inquest finds

PUBLISHED: 16:40 25 October 2019

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

Archant

Popular West Hampstead book seller John Henderson died of a drug overdose, an inquest has concluded.

John Henderson and Kerry McGirr with books outside West Hampstead Thameslink Station in 2005. Picture: Polly HancockJohn Henderson and Kerry McGirr with books outside West Hampstead Thameslink Station in 2005. Picture: Polly Hancock

Coroner Dr Richard Brittain found there was evidence of street heroin and alcohol in his blood when he died on May 19.

The inquest at St Pancras Coroners Court heard that he was found propped up against a wall in the Black Path, West Hampstead, just after 7am.

In written evidence to the court, paramedic Jamie Spilsbury said there was nobody else at the scene. He found a crack cocaine pipe in John's lap and a can of beer between his legs. He was pronounced dead minutes later.

The court heard that John had previously struggled with addiction to drugs, including cocaine, and alcohol. Dr Brittain said evidence showed that he had managed to kick the habit previously before relapsing.

Memorial shrine to John Henderson at the place where he had his bookstall on West End Lane NW6. 20.05.19.Picture: Polly HancockMemorial shrine to John Henderson at the place where he had his bookstall on West End Lane NW6. 20.05.19.Picture: Polly Hancock

A pathologist's report also found that the 47-year-old had hepatitis C and liver cirrhosis. He had been due to undergo treatment for his hepatitis when he died.

Dr Dunn, who worked for Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust, also told the hearing that John had previously had problems with his mental health, including hallucinations, and hearing voices.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Dunn said: "He had quite long-term issues with drugs and alcohol use from the early 2000s and it seems that during different periods he had managed to get off them.

"He was happy to bring others for help from Camden and Islington NHS Trust services, but not happy to engage with the services himself."

John, nicknamed "Spider", was a much-loved character in West Hampstead and was well known for his bookstall near West Hampstead Thameslink station. He was often seen by commuters and residents manning the stall with his three-legged dog Sugar. He was born in Glasgow and had moved to London where he lived for most of his life.

Friends left a floral tribute near the site of his stall days after he died, and some 100 people attended his funeral in June.

Dr Brittain determined that John had died from an alcohol- or drug-related death.

John's daughter Rosie Henderson was in court to hear Dr Brittain's determination.

She had spoken to John for the first time in 10 years a week before he died. They had been due to meet but his untimely death came before they had the chance.

Both Rosie and her brother John are ambassadors for the Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) charity. Well-wishers raised more than £6,000 for it in John's memory in the months after he died.

Most Read

Notorious Muswell Hill murderer died after hours in ‘excruciating pain’ in prison cell and ‘unacceptable’ ambulance delay

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen

Pedestrian sustains ‘life-changing’ injuries after driver crashes into her at Archway bus stop

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries when a car collided with her at a bus stop in Highgate Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Inspectors find ‘morale is rising’ at Hampstead school under new management

Heathside Prep School's main offices in New End, as they looked in April 2019. Picture: Polly Hancock

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Green School Runs: ‘Lack of support from Hampstead private schools’ blamed as bus scheme ‘sinks’

A damp Hampstead day saw the launch of the NW3 Green School Runs group's bus service. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Most Read

Notorious Muswell Hill murderer died after hours in ‘excruciating pain’ in prison cell and ‘unacceptable’ ambulance delay

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen

Pedestrian sustains ‘life-changing’ injuries after driver crashes into her at Archway bus stop

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries when a car collided with her at a bus stop in Highgate Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Inspectors find ‘morale is rising’ at Hampstead school under new management

Heathside Prep School's main offices in New End, as they looked in April 2019. Picture: Polly Hancock

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Green School Runs: ‘Lack of support from Hampstead private schools’ blamed as bus scheme ‘sinks’

A damp Hampstead day saw the launch of the NW3 Green School Runs group's bus service. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Chisora set for Saturday showdown with Price

Derek Chisora at the O2 Arena. Picture: PA Wire

Gray wants Hendon to go into FA Trophy tie full of confidence

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

ZFW fencing club members make strong start to season with championship medals

ZFW men’s fencing squad and coaches after the men’s foilists claimed half the spots in the final eight of the Under-23 Championships at the Leon Paul Fencing Centre in Hendon (pic ZFW Fencing Club)

Wingate & Finchley turn attentions to FA Trophy clash

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Tierney lauds Arsenal scorers Pepe and Martinelli after win over Vitoria

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mates during the UEFA Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists