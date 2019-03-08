Golf club suspends two men after Muswell Hill councillor is racially abused on Northern line train

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor Archant

A golf club has suspended two of its members after a Haringey councillor was subjected to a racist tirade on a Tube train.

The two men repeatedly asked Julia "where she was really from" on her way home after dinner with friends on Friday night. Picture: Julia Ogiehor The two men repeatedly asked Julia "where she was really from" on her way home after dinner with friends on Friday night. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Cllr Julia Ogiehor told the Ham&High two men launched a vile 15-minute rant against her while she made her way home on the Northern line on Friday night. The Lib Dem councillor for Muswell Hill took a photo while they repeatedly asked her: "Where do you come from?"

One of the men pictured was wearing a shirt bearing the South Hertfordshire Golf Club logo. This morning the club released a statement on Twitter announcing it had suspended "individuals" while a police investigation takes place.

It said: "Following an incident involving two men on the London Underground, one of whom was wearing a shirt with a South Herts club logo, the club has been co-operating with the British Transport Police since early Saturday morning and given the seriousness of the allegations, the club has suspended the membership of the two individuals concerned pending the outcome of the police enquiry.

Julia Ogiehor, Liberal Democrat councillor for Muswell Hill. Picture: Liberal Democrats Julia Ogiehor, Liberal Democrat councillor for Muswell Hill. Picture: Liberal Democrats

"South Herts prides itself on its diverse and all-inclusive membership and categorically denounce racism of any kind and under any circumstances.

"No further communications on this matter will be published until the police have concluded their investigations."

The British Transport Police told the Ham&High this morning that a number of enquiries are being made, but there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 37 of June 22.