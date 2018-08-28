Search

Police appeal for information after broad daylight gunfight in West Hampstead

PUBLISHED: 15:53 17 January 2019

Mutrix Road. Picture: Google Street View

Mutrix Road. Picture: Google Street View

Police are calling for information after an argument escalated into a gunfight in broad daylight yesterday afternoon, and left at least one man injured.

Officers received multiple calls just after 12.10pm to reports of gunshots in Mutrix Road, in West Hampstead.

It was reported that a group of men were having an argument, before a number of gunshots were heard.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended the scene. Despite a search, no suspects or victims were found.

However according to the Met, a short time later, a 23-year-old man went to an A&E department at a central London hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

His injuries are not life-threatening. The Met also told the Ham&High that a section 60 order wasn’t put in to place, despite rumours circulating locally.

No arrests have been made, and detectives from the Trident and Area Crime Command are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number CAD 4115 of Jan 16.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

