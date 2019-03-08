Second woman arrested over fatal stabbing of Shakira Mercedes in Chalk Farm

Flower tributes outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Shakira Mercedes in Chalk Farm have arrested a second person

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police presence and cordon outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock Police presence and cordon outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday. She has been taken to an east London police station where she remains for questioning.

Earlier in the week a 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released under investigation.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to Belmont Street at 11.10pm to reports of a stabbing. She was treated by officers and paramedics but died at the scene.

Police tent outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock Police tent outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

A formal identification is yet to take place, but police are confident they know her identity and next-of-kin have been informed. She has been named locally as Shakira Mercedes.

A post-mortem was held yesterday and found the cause of death to be a single stab wound. Formal identification will take place today.

Two other women were found at the scene with slash injuries that are not thought to be life threatening. They have been taken to hospital where they have since been discharged.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0208 345 3375. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.