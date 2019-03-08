Search

Second woman arrested over fatal stabbing of Shakira Mercedes in Chalk Farm

PUBLISHED: 08:38 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 13 September 2019

Flower tributes outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Flower tributes outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Shakira Mercedes in Chalk Farm have arrested a second person

Police presence and cordon outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly HancockPolice presence and cordon outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday. She has been taken to an east London police station where she remains for questioning.

Earlier in the week a 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released under investigation.

Police were called to Belmont Street at 11.10pm to reports of a stabbing. She was treated by officers and paramedics but died at the scene.

Police tent outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly HancockPolice tent outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

A formal identification is yet to take place, but police are confident they know her identity and next-of-kin have been informed. She has been named locally as Shakira Mercedes.

A post-mortem was held yesterday and found the cause of death to be a single stab wound. Formal identification will take place today.

Two other women were found at the scene with slash injuries that are not thought to be life threatening. They have been taken to hospital where they have since been discharged.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0208 345 3375. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Hornsey primary school reassures ‘furious’ parent their child won’t be taught about Michael Jackson

Weston Park Primary School has reassured parents their children won't be taught about Michael Jackson this year. Pictures: Polly Hancock/PA

Woman suffers ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after being hit by a bus in Temple Fortune

A woman has been hit by a bus in Temple Fortune, near the Waitrose. Picture: Google Maps

Murder probe launched after man shot dead in Kentish Town

Police cordon and forensic tent Prince of Wales Rd junction Malden Rd NW5 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill Oddie among Hampstead locals urging council to stop Keats House’s bid for film screenings and alcohol licence

Bill Oddie is one of the Hampstead locals objecting to Keats House's new licensing application. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mystery of black cab dumped in woods near Crouch End

The black cab that has been left in woods near Highgate Woods school. Picture: Gemma Blencowe

