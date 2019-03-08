Sakhira Loseke stabbing: Woman appears in court charged with murder of young mum in Chalk Farm

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of Sahkira Mercedes Gwendolin Loseke.

Siobhan Collins-Grant, 26, was charged with Sakhira's killing on Friday, 13 September before appearing at Barkingside Magistrates' Court the next day - where she was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on September 17.

Sakhira, 22, was killed late on the evening of September 8. She had suffered a single stab wound in Belmont Street, Chalk Farm.

Police were called at 23.13pm but Sakhira - who sometimes used her second name Mercedes as a last name - was pronounced dead at the scene at 23:55hrs.

A 35-year-old woman who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime squad continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8345 3775.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.