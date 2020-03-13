Sahkira Loseke: Woman sentenced to eight years in prison for Chalk Farm stabbing

A woman has been jailed for eight years for the manslaughter of Sahkira Loseke in Chalk Farm last year.

Sakhira Loseke was killed in Belmont Street on September 8. Picture: Met Police Sakhira Loseke was killed in Belmont Street on September 8. Picture: Met Police

Siobhan Collins-Grant, 26, stood trial for Sahkira's murder at the Old Bailey this week, but on Thursday admitted manslaughter, which the prosecution accepted as a lesser charge. Collins-Grant was sentenced on Friday.

Sahkira was killed on September 8 in Belmont Street after suffering a fatal stab to the breast which penetrated her heart.

Paramedics performed open heart surgery on the road, but they could not save the 22-year-old.

The stabbing followed a nightclub altercation in Shoreditch between Sahkira and Collins-Grant weeks earlier.

The knife used to kill Sahkira Loseke, found in Regent's Canal. Picture: Met Police The knife used to kill Sahkira Loseke, found in Regent's Canal. Picture: Met Police

In a statement read to court, Sahkira's mother said: 'I would like the person that killed my daughter to know that she has ruined the life of every single member of my family.

'She will be able to get on with her life when this is all behind her.

'I will never be able to get on with my life, the loss of Kira has left a huge hole in my heart.

'I am devastated by what has happened, completely destroyed.'

On the night of the stabbing, Collins-Grant visited an address she had been living at in Belmont Street to collect some belongings.

She had taken a group of female friends with her and Sahkira, along with two other women, arrived at the same time.

A disagreement then broke out between the two groups who were known to each other.

Witnesses described how Collins-Grant ran towards Sahkira, threw a punch and used both hands to stab her in the chest.

After Sahkira collapsed to the floor, Collins-Grant ran off before returning to the scene where she was heard to say: 'What have I done?'

She then went to the Regent's Canal where she dumped the knife, which was later recovered by police.

Det Insp Perry Benton said: 'This was a completely senseless act of violence which has led to another life lost to knife crime.

'A seemingly minor dispute between the defendant and victim has seen Collins-Grant take extreme action; in an attack which took place so suddenly and without warning that the victim had no time to defend herself.'

Collins-Grant, of no fixed address, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon which will lie on file.