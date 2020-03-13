Search

Advanced search

Sahkira Loseke: Woman sentenced to eight years in prison for Chalk Farm stabbing

PUBLISHED: 15:22 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 13 March 2020

Siobhan Collins-Grant, 26, pleaded gulity to manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Siobhan Collins-Grant, 26, pleaded gulity to manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A woman has been jailed for eight years for the manslaughter of Sahkira Loseke in Chalk Farm last year.

Sakhira Loseke was killed in Belmont Street on September 8. Picture: Met PoliceSakhira Loseke was killed in Belmont Street on September 8. Picture: Met Police

Siobhan Collins-Grant, 26, stood trial for Sahkira's murder at the Old Bailey this week, but on Thursday admitted manslaughter, which the prosecution accepted as a lesser charge. Collins-Grant was sentenced on Friday.

Sahkira was killed on September 8 in Belmont Street after suffering a fatal stab to the breast which penetrated her heart.

Paramedics performed open heart surgery on the road, but they could not save the 22-year-old.

The stabbing followed a nightclub altercation in Shoreditch between Sahkira and Collins-Grant weeks earlier.

The knife used to kill Sahkira Loseke, found in Regent's Canal. Picture: Met PoliceThe knife used to kill Sahkira Loseke, found in Regent's Canal. Picture: Met Police

In a statement read to court, Sahkira's mother said: 'I would like the person that killed my daughter to know that she has ruined the life of every single member of my family.

'She will be able to get on with her life when this is all behind her.

'I will never be able to get on with my life, the loss of Kira has left a huge hole in my heart.

You may also want to watch:

'I am devastated by what has happened, completely destroyed.'

On the night of the stabbing, Collins-Grant visited an address she had been living at in Belmont Street to collect some belongings.

She had taken a group of female friends with her and Sahkira, along with two other women, arrived at the same time.

A disagreement then broke out between the two groups who were known to each other.

Witnesses described how Collins-Grant ran towards Sahkira, threw a punch and used both hands to stab her in the chest.

After Sahkira collapsed to the floor, Collins-Grant ran off before returning to the scene where she was heard to say: 'What have I done?'

She then went to the Regent's Canal where she dumped the knife, which was later recovered by police.

Det Insp Perry Benton said: 'This was a completely senseless act of violence which has led to another life lost to knife crime.

'A seemingly minor dispute between the defendant and victim has seen Collins-Grant take extreme action; in an attack which took place so suddenly and without warning that the victim had no time to defend herself.'

Collins-Grant, of no fixed address, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon which will lie on file.

Related articles

Most Read

Coronavirus: Two cases in Camden, Public Health England confirms

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Man jailed after videoing rape of ‘vulnerable’ girl, 14, in Camden

Denzel Amadi-Jestus Picture: MPS

Coronavirus: Parent at Hampstead Hill School confirmed to have virus – and member of staff self-isolating

Hampstead Hill School. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Barnet, victims had been in Iran and Italy

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Coronavirus case confirmed in Finchley and Golders Green, MP says

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Most Read

Coronavirus: Two cases in Camden, Public Health England confirms

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Man jailed after videoing rape of ‘vulnerable’ girl, 14, in Camden

Denzel Amadi-Jestus Picture: MPS

Coronavirus: Parent at Hampstead Hill School confirmed to have virus – and member of staff self-isolating

Hampstead Hill School. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Barnet, victims had been in Iran and Italy

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Coronavirus case confirmed in Finchley and Golders Green, MP says

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

The situation at Arsenal as Arteta’s positive coronavirus test leads to lockdown

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) talks to his staff members during the training session at London Colney. Picture: John Walton/PA

Les Ferdinand encourages others to keep raising awareness of prostate cancer

Les Ferdinand poses with a Prostate Cancer UK shirt. Picture: Prostate Cancer UK

Premier League and English Football League postpone games until April due to outbreak of coronavirus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: John Walton/PA

Wingate manager Knight is wondering whether to throw a curve ball Margate’s way

Wingate & Finchley in action against Margate earlier this season in the Trophy (Pic: Martin Addison)

Coronavirus: Belsize Park supermarket bringing in shop-by-phone service to help vulnerable who are self-isolating

Thornton's Budgens. Photo: Isabel Infantes
Drive 24