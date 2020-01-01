Sahkira Loseke: Woman admits to manslaughter over Chalk Farm stabbing

Sakhira Loseke was killed in Belmont Street on September 8. Picture: Met Police Archant

A woman is facing years behind bars for the manslaughter of Sahkira Loseke in Chalk Farm last year.

Siobhan Collins-Grant, 26, stood trial for Ms Loseke's murder at the Old Bailey this week, but on Thursday admitted manslaughter, which the prosecution accepted as a lesser charge.

Ms Loseke was killed on September 8 in Belmont Street after suffering a fatal stab to the breast which penetrated her heart.

Paramedics performed open heart surgery on the road, but they could not save the 22-year-old.

The stabbing followed a nightclub altercation in Shoreditch between Ms Loseke and Collins-Grant weeks earlier.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow prevously told court: 'At about 11pm on Sunday 8 September 2019, the residents of Belmont Street in Chalk Farm were disturbed by shouting from the street outside.

'The voices were those of a group of females and, since it was not uncommon for the relative quiet of the area to be broken by such noise, most thought little of what they heard. However, that was soon to change.

'The voices became raised in panic and then screams could be heard.

'On looking out of their windows, people were able to see a group of girls standing beside someone who had collapsed to the ground.

'The person on the floor was Sahkira Loseke and she had been stabbed to the chest by this defendant, Siobhan Collins-Grant.

'The knife had gone through her breast bone and had penetrated her heart, causing catastrophic damage, there was nothing that could be done to save her.

'Despite the prompt arrival of the emergency services, who performed open heart surgery at the roadside, she bled to death in the street where she lay.'

The court heard how the stabbing followed a dispute between Ms Loseke and Collins-Grant in which Ms Loseke accused the defendant of making advances towards her girlfriend.

Collins-Grant, of no fixed address, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon which will now lie on file.

Sally-Anne Russell, from the CPS, said: 'The circumstances of this case demonstrate that carrying knives can have grave consequences for all those involved. In this situation, it has led to the tragic death of a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her.

'Collins-Grant has admitted to unlawfully killing Miss Loseke when faced with the evidence presented by the prosecution.

'Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Sahkira Loseke.'