Sadiq Mohamed and Abdikarim Hassan stabbings: New arrest over February night of violence

PUBLISHED: 17:52 18 January 2019

Abdikarim Hassan and Sadiq Aadam Mohamed

Abdikarim Hassan and Sadiq Aadam Mohamed

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to the night of violence which saw Abdikarim Hassan and Sadiq Aadam Mohamed killed last February.  Detectives investigating the two stabbings, along with a number of other violent incidents in Camden and Hackney on February 20, charged a seventeen year-old on Thursday January 17.

There are now seven defendants facing prosecution over the violence, with a trial due to begin on March 11.

Abdikarim, 17, was stabbed to death in Bartholomew Road, and 20-year-old Sadiq met the same fate in Malden Road.

Isaiah Popoola, 19, of Grafton Way was charged with two counts of murder.

Ben Drummond, 19, of Ingestre Road, has been charged with the murder of Sadiq, as has JJ Fatuga, 19, of Little Heath, Greenwhich.

Anuoluwa Temenu, 18, has been charged with Abdikarim’s murder, along with Christian Thomas, 19, of Queen’s Crescent.

Popoola, Thomas, and Temenu all also face a number of grievous bodily harm (GBH), and attempted GBH charges, while Fatuga, Thomas and an unnamed 16-year-old faces violent disorder charges.

