Knife-wielding drugdealer from Hornsey jailed after arrest just yards from Camden school

Ryan Manzeke, who has been jailed for knife and drug offences. Picture: Met Police

A “zombie knife”-wielding drug dealer from Hornsey has been jailed after being arrested while loitering next to a Camden school in December.

The horrifying "zombie knife" Ryan Manzeke was found in possession of. It's 17 inches long. Picture: Met Police

Ryan Manzeke, 18, was arrested at ten past three on December 10 last year – shortly before the end of the school day – in North Gower Street, Kings Cross. He was just yards from Maria Fidelis Catholic School.

Officers on a routine patrol stopped Manzeke, of Church Lane, Hornsey, as he was acting suspiciously. He tried to run, but was caught and found in possession of a knife with a horrifying 17 inch blade and 108 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

He pleaded guilty to possession of the knife at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ court on December 28.

But the very same day he was arrested again in Clarence Gardens, Euston, in possession of 50 wraps of crack cocaine.

He later pleaded guilty to both drugs offences.

On March 11, he was jailed for five years at Blackfriar’s Crown Court for possession of the knife and three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A seven year criminal behaviour order (CBO) has been also imposed.

Scotland Yard said Manzeke had appeared in a drill music video posted on YouTube just days before his arrest.

Apparently this video “glorified violence” and saw Manzeke making threats towards opposing gang members.

It has since been removed.

Det. Const. Arif Sheikh of the Met’s Central North Gangs Unit said: “This case highlights how the use of stop and search can take dangerous knives and drugs off London’s streets.

“Anyone considering a lifestyle built around supplying drugs, revelling in a gang lifestyle and carrying a potentially lethal weapon should consider the five year sentence that Manzeke has received.”