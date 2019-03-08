Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Knife-wielding drugdealer from Hornsey jailed after arrest just yards from Camden school

PUBLISHED: 08:37 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:53 15 March 2019

Ryan Manzeke, who has been jailed for knife and drug offences. Picture: Met Police

Ryan Manzeke, who has been jailed for knife and drug offences. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A “zombie knife”-wielding drug dealer from Hornsey has been jailed after being arrested while loitering next to a Camden school in December.

The horrifying The horrifying "zombie knife" Ryan Manzeke was found in possession of. It's 17 inches long. Picture: Met Police

Ryan Manzeke, 18, was arrested at ten past three on December 10 last year – shortly before the end of the school day – in North Gower Street, Kings Cross.  He was just yards from Maria Fidelis Catholic School.

Officers on a routine patrol stopped Manzeke, of Church Lane, Hornsey, as he was acting suspiciously. He tried to run, but was caught and found in possession of a knife with a horrifying 17 inch blade and 108 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

He pleaded guilty to possession of the knife at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ court on December 28.

But the very same day he was arrested again in Clarence Gardens, Euston, in possession of 50 wraps of crack cocaine.

He later pleaded guilty to both drugs offences.

On March 11, he was jailed for five years at Blackfriar’s Crown Court for possession of the knife and three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A seven year criminal behaviour order (CBO) has been also imposed.

Scotland Yard said Manzeke had appeared in a drill music video posted on YouTube just days before his arrest.

Apparently this video “glorified violence” and saw Manzeke making threats towards opposing gang members.

It has since been removed.

Det. Const. Arif Sheikh of the Met’s Central North Gangs Unit said: “This case highlights how the use of stop and search can take dangerous knives and drugs off London’s streets.

“Anyone considering a lifestyle built around supplying drugs, revelling in a gang lifestyle and carrying a potentially lethal weapon should consider the five year sentence that Manzeke has received.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenager in ‘critical condition’ as man arrested over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teen charged with attempted murder over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Hampstead scaffolding collapses, but wall of silence remains over ‘traumatic’ near miss on Pond Street

Emergency services deal with the aftermath of the scaffolding collapse in Pond Street. Picture: Ron Vester

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenager in ‘critical condition’ as man arrested over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teen charged with attempted murder over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Hampstead scaffolding collapses, but wall of silence remains over ‘traumatic’ near miss on Pond Street

Emergency services deal with the aftermath of the scaffolding collapse in Pond Street. Picture: Ron Vester

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss Unai Emery after victory over Rennes sees Gunners ease into Europa League quarter-finals: ‘We can be proud of our supporters and our players’

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles scores his side's second goal of the game during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal Women 4-0 Bristol City Women: ONE WORD PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal Women beat Bristol City Women 4-0. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal Women 4-0 Bristol City Women: Viv Miedema treble and Katie McCabe seal win as Dan Carter makes welcome comeback

Arsenal Women beat Bristol City Women 4-0. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal 3-0 Rennes (4-3 on agg): Julien Stephan’s side bid au revoir to Europa League after Pierre-Emerick brace and Ainsley Maitland-Niles send Gunners into quarter-finals

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA

EUROPA LEAGUE Arsenal 3-0 Stade Rennais (4-3 on agg): PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles scores his side's second goal of the game during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists