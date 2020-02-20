Search

Advanced search

Regent's Park mosque stabbing: Worshipper knifed in London Central Mosque

PUBLISHED: 16:17 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 20 February 2020

London Central Mosque in Regent's Park. Picture: LONDON CENTRAL MOSQUE

London Central Mosque in Regent's Park. Picture: LONDON CENTRAL MOSQUE

Archant

A man has been stabbed in a mosque in Regent's Park.

Police were called to London Central Mosque in Park Road 3.10pm to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A man was found with stab injuries.

You may also want to watch:

He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue.

More to follow.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Highgate composer Debbie Wiseman releases The Mythos Suite

Stephen Fry and Debbie Wiseman OBE picture credit Marcus Maschwitz

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Alleged killer of Islington teen stabbed in Camden denies attack was gang “payback”

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

23-year-old stabbed in Camden High Street

The incident happened at around 6pm on February 18. Picture: Met Police

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

Most Read

Highgate composer Debbie Wiseman releases The Mythos Suite

Stephen Fry and Debbie Wiseman OBE picture credit Marcus Maschwitz

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Alleged killer of Islington teen stabbed in Camden denies attack was gang “payback”

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

23-year-old stabbed in Camden High Street

The incident happened at around 6pm on February 18. Picture: Met Police

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Regent’s Park mosque stabbing: Worshipper knifed in London Central Mosque

London Central Mosque in Regent's Park. Picture: LONDON CENTRAL MOSQUE

Hockey: Hampstead & Westminster beaten by Buckingham on return

Hampstead & Westminster's Fran Tew (pic Mark Clews)

Hockey: Danson-Bennett announces retirement

England's Alex Danson collides with South Korea's A Hyeon Hwang during the Vitality Women's Hockey World Cup Play-Off match (pic Paul Harding/PA)

Mourinho praises Lamela impact for Spurs after a lack of training

Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela appears dejected after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Player ratings: Lloris and Lo Celso put in best efforts in average Spurs display

RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
Drive 24