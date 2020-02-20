Regent's Park mosque stabbing: Worshipper knifed in London Central Mosque

A man has been stabbed in a mosque in Regent's Park.

Police were called to London Central Mosque in Park Road 3.10pm to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A man was found with stab injuries.

He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue.

More to follow.