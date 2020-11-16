London Central Mosque stabbing: Prayer leader fears ‘unprovoked attack’ could happen again

Stab victim prayer leader Raafat Maglad speaking to the media at London Central Mosque, near Regent's Park, north London, where a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Thursday after police were called to reports of a stabbing. PA Wire/PA Images

The prayer leader stabbed at the London Central Mosque in Regent’s Park this February fears he may be attacked again while worshipping, a court has been told.

Prayer leader Raafat Maglad returned to Regent's Park Mosque just days after he was attacked there. Picture: PA Prayer leader Raafat Maglad returned to Regent's Park Mosque just days after he was attacked there. Picture: PA

Raafat Maglad, 70, was on his knees in prayer at the London Central Mosque in Regent’s Park on February 20 when he was stabbed in the neck by 30-year-old Daniel Horton.

Horrified worshippers rushed to help father-of-three Mr Maglad and detained his attacker, London’s Southwark Crown Court has heard.

The sentencing of Horton, who previously pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article, has been adjourned to December 10 so the court can seek further psychiatric information. The court was told Horton wishes to be jailed.

Mr Maglad, the mosque’s muezzin who leads the call to prayer, needed hospital treatment for injuries which included a 0.6in (1.5cm) wound to his neck.

Police outside of the London Central Mosque in Regent's Park after Raafat Maglad was attacked by Daniel Horton. Picture: PA Police outside of the London Central Mosque in Regent's Park after Raafat Maglad was attacked by Daniel Horton. Picture: PA

He returned to the mosque for Friday prayers less than 24 hours after the stabbing but now fears becoming the victim of another “unprovoked attack” during worship, prosecutor Benn Maguire said.

He told the court: “He (Mr Maglad) is less confident about standing in front of the prayer hall while the congregation is standing behind him as he is scared about being attacked.”

Mr Maglad suffered nerve damage, has trouble sleeping and his voice has been “adversely affected”, Mr Maguire said.

Daniel Horton, who has admitted stabbing a prayer leader at Regent's Park Mosque. Picture: Met Police Daniel Horton, who has admitted stabbing a prayer leader at Regent's Park Mosque. Picture: Met Police

The court also heard that Horton had previous convictions including assaulting an officer, affray, common assault which included shouting abuse at police officers, spitting at them and saying he had HIV, as well as possession of a knife.

Sam Blom-Cooper, defending, said the reasons for Horton – who he described as a white Muslim convert who had offered to memorise the Koran – becoming violent that day are not known.

The court was previously told that the victim and defendant were known to each other because Horton, who was homeless at the time, had been attending the mosque for a number of years.

Mr Blom-Cooper also noted that Mr Maglad had said of his attacker: “I feel for him”, adding that was to the muezzin’s “great credit”.

In adjourning the hearing, Judge Deborah Taylor said: “This is not a simple case, and one that I feel needs to take further care and needs to look further at the mental health route, even if the court does not take it.”