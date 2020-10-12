Search

Regent’s Park mosque stabbing: Knifeman pleads guilty to attack on prayer leader

PUBLISHED: 12:11 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 12 October 2020

Police outside of the London Central Mosque in Regent's Park after Raafat Maglad was attacked by Daniel Horton. Picture: PA

A 30-year-old man has admitted stabbing a prayer leader in the neck at the London Central Mosque in Regent’s Park in February this year.

Daniel Horton, 30, of no fixed address, attacked Raafat Maglad, 70, during afternoon prayers on February 20.

On October 12, Horton, who had converted to Islam and had been attending the mosque for “a few years”, enter a guilty plea to charges of wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon at Southwark Crown Court.

No motive has been established for the stabbing.

The Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) Jonathan Efemini said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a 70-year-old Muezzin praying at a mosque.

“Horton launched this targeted attack on Mr Maglad who was defenceless in the midst of prayer. He had waited for the service to commence, lunged towards the victim, and stabbed him once in the neck.

“Mr Maglad has been attending Regent’s Park Mosque for 25 years as the Muezzin who would make the call for prayer five times a day. This should have been a safe and sacred space for him to worship in peace.”

Father-of-three Mr Maglad has since made a full recovery.

He returned to the mosque just days after the attack, and was photographed wearing a sling.

In the aftermath of the attack, Ayaz Ahmad, an adviser to the mosque, said: “Men were screaming while the attack was going on. It was a vicious attack. We regularly hear about knife crime but in the circumstances to see it first hand can be very shocking.”

Horton will be sentenced on 16 November at the same court.

