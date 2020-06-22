Search

Man pleads guilty to sex assaults along Regent’s Canal

PUBLISHED: 10:01 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 22 June 2020

Ali Sadek, 26, of no fixed abode. Picture: Met police

Ali Sadek, 26, of no fixed abode. Picture: Met police

Archant

A man who targeted lone women along the Regent’s Canal has been convicted of five sexual offences.

Ali Sadek, 26, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault by touching, three counts of exposure and one count of possession of cannabis at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on June 19.

Between June 5 and June 13, Sadek exposed himself and sexually assaulted three lone women between St Mark’s Church and The Pirate Castle.

The victims gave detailed statements to police and, using CCTV and forensic work, officers from Central North CID linked Sadek to the crimes.

He was spotted by police on patrol and arrested on June 17.

Following a search, Sadek was also found to have an amount of cannabis.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court at a later date.

Det Sgt Natalie O’Farrell of Central North CID said: “Sadek lacked any remorse for his depraved actions, smirking throughout his ‘no comment’ interview.

“His victims have been left incredibly shaken by these incidents and fearful of going out alone. We can only be grateful that he pleaded guilty, sparing them added distress.

“I have no doubt that his offending would have continued had he not been caught and suspect he may well have committed other offences.”

She encouraged any further victims to come forward by calling police on 101, quoting Operation Chino.

