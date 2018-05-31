Queens Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka Archant

A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital after a shooting in Queens Crescent on Monday evening.

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

The unnamed victim was attacked before stumbling into the Queens Crescent Community Centre in Ashdown Crescent, it is understood.

Officers were called to the junction of Queens Crescent and Prince of Wales Road at 7.38pm.

Camden Police tweeted: “Man in 30s taken to hospital - condition awaits. Crime scene in place. Enquiries into circumstances continue.”

Officers were able to confirm late in the evening that the victim’s condition was “not life-threatening or life-changing”.

Scotland Yard are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Foyezur Miah, chief executive of the Queens Crescent Community Association - who operate from the community centre - tweeted in the immediate aftermath of the incident: “A man was shot and run into the community centre. Well done Muna and Rashid for the speedy response.”

A crime scene remains in place and no arrests have yet been made.

Police investigate a shooting near to the Queens Crescent Community Centre on April 27. Picture: Chris Atkins Police investigate a shooting near to the Queens Crescent Community Centre on April 27. Picture: Chris Atkins

Anyone with information as to what happened should contact the police by calling 101 and using the reference number CAD 6524 of April 27.

