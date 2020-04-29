Search

Queen’s Crescent shooting: ‘Takeaway Iftar’ takes place just 24 hours after community centre volunteers help shooting victim

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 April 2020

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

Twenty-four hours after a man was shot in Gospel Oak, people were back at a local community centre yards from the scene to hold a – socially distanced – “takeaway iftar”.

Foyezur Miah picks up Takeaway Iftar at the Queens Crescent Community Association. Picture: QCCAFoyezur Miah picks up Takeaway Iftar at the Queens Crescent Community Association. Picture: QCCA

On Monday, when a man in his 30s was shot at around 7.30pm yards from the door of the Queens Crescent Community Association (QCCA), members of the community provided emergency first aid to stem his bleeding.

The victim is now in a stable, non-life-threatening condition, and on Tuesday, people at the QCCA were “keen to carry on as normal”.

QCCA is distributing iftar – the meal which breaks the fast each evening of Ramadan – as they have done each evening since the start of Ramadan last week, as part of an Iftar for All project which encourages both Muslims and non-Muslims to share in the communal meal. It is also part of QCCAs ‘Fight C19’ work.

One man at the centre on Tuesday was Steve, who is homeless, and had been there the night before too.

Careful queuing to pick up food at the Queens Crescent Community Association's 'Takeaway Iftar'. Picture: QCCACareful queuing to pick up food at the Queens Crescent Community Association's 'Takeaway Iftar'. Picture: QCCA

He said he had seen the man lying injured and added: “I wasn’t particularly fazed. I’m used to seeing things like that. I was just really hungry and wanted something to eat.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, volunteers at QCCA used a “bleed kit” installed at the centre last year, after the April 1 fatal stabbing of Calvin Bungisa nearby, to help stem the bleeding.

Foyezur Miah, QCCA’s chief exec, said: “What happened on Monday was horrible but there is real hunger around here and people have to prioritise feeding their families. Even after the shooting, people were still trying to get to the centre until the police stopped them. Tonight, they’ve come back, despite the bad weather.”

A man carefully picks up food at the Queens Crescent Community Association. Picture: QCCAA man carefully picks up food at the Queens Crescent Community Association. Picture: QCCA

Foyezur said the Iftar is for those of all faiths and none. QCCA is crowdfunding in a bid to provide a total of 4,500 takeaway meals by the end of Ramadan on May 23.

Police enquiries into the shooting continue and no arrests have yet been made.

Acting Inspector Dave Hodges told this newspaper the victim “has suffered a shrapnel injury” – and had been very lucky to escape more serious injury.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward quoting reference CAD 6524 of April 27.

Careful queuing to pick up food at the Queens Crescent Community Association's 'Takeaway Iftar'. Picture: QCCACareful queuing to pick up food at the Queens Crescent Community Association's 'Takeaway Iftar'. Picture: QCCA

To contribute to QCCA’s crowdfunding, visit gofundme.com/f/iftar-for-all-at-qcca

Drive 24