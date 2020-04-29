Search

Advanced search

Queen’s Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

PUBLISHED: 22:28 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 29 April 2020

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

Archant

A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital after a shooting in Queen’s Crescent on Monday evening.

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby NerberkaPolice investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

The unnamed victim was attacked before stumbling into the Queen’s Crescent Community Centre in Ashdown Crescent, it is understood.

Officers were called to the junction of Queen’s Crescent and Prince of Wales Road at 7.38pm.

Camden Police tweeted: “Man in 30s taken to hospital - condition awaits. Crime scene in place. Enquiries into circumstances continue.”

You may also want to watch:

Officers were able to confirm late in the evening that the victim’s condition was “not life-threatening or life-changing”.

Scotland Yard are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Foyezur Miah, chief executive of the Queen’s Crescent Community Association - who operate from the community centre - tweeted in the immediate aftermath of the incident: “A man was shot and run into the community centre. Well done Muna and Rashid for the speedy response.”

A crime scene remains in place and no arrests have yet been made.

Police investigate a shooting near to the Queens Crescent Community Centre on April 27. Picture: Chris AtkinsPolice investigate a shooting near to the Queens Crescent Community Centre on April 27. Picture: Chris Atkins

Anyone with information as to what happened should contact the police by calling 101 and using the reference number CAD 6524 of April 27.

Did you see what happened? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on 07785616237 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Queen’s Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, 62. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

‘The community keeps us afloat’: Kentish Town pub invokes Blitz spirit to survive lockdown

Rose & Crown co-owner Ben Caudell (left) and the pub pre-lockdown. Picture: Rose & Crown

Most Read

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Queen’s Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, 62. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

‘The community keeps us afloat’: Kentish Town pub invokes Blitz spirit to survive lockdown

Rose & Crown co-owner Ben Caudell (left) and the pub pre-lockdown. Picture: Rose & Crown

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Commonwealth Games successes for female English boxers

England's Nicola Adams (right) on the podium after her victory over Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in the Women's Fly (48-51kg) final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Coronavirus: The Hundred set to be ‘formally delayed’

The Grace Gates entrance to Lord's Cricket Ground

Album review: Bethlehem Casuals – The Tragedy Of Street Dog

Bethlehem Casuals

Camden entrepreneur launches clothes reselling site in aid of the NHS

L-R: Sally Patterson, Bella Stratton and Lucy Clumpas

Coronavirus tributes: Crouch End NHS receptionist Amanda Forde was ‘an incredible and truly caring woman’

Amanda Forde. Picture: The Vale Practice
Drive 24