Queen’s Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre
PUBLISHED: 22:28 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 29 April 2020
Archant
A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital after a shooting in Queen’s Crescent on Monday evening.
The unnamed victim was attacked before stumbling into the Queen’s Crescent Community Centre in Ashdown Crescent, it is understood.
Officers were called to the junction of Queen’s Crescent and Prince of Wales Road at 7.38pm.
Camden Police tweeted: “Man in 30s taken to hospital - condition awaits. Crime scene in place. Enquiries into circumstances continue.”
You may also want to watch:
Officers were able to confirm late in the evening that the victim’s condition was “not life-threatening or life-changing”.
Scotland Yard are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Foyezur Miah, chief executive of the Queen’s Crescent Community Association - who operate from the community centre - tweeted in the immediate aftermath of the incident: “A man was shot and run into the community centre. Well done Muna and Rashid for the speedy response.”
A crime scene remains in place and no arrests have yet been made.
Anyone with information as to what happened should contact the police by calling 101 and using the reference number CAD 6524 of April 27.
Did you see what happened? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on 07785616237 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.