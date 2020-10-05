Regent’s Park dog attack: Victims of racially-aggravated attack still shaken as police launch appeal to identify two women

Police want to identify the two women pictured over a 'racially-aggravated' dog attack in Regent's Park. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police have released an image of two women they want to speak to over an alleged racially-aggravated assault that took place in Regent’s Park in August.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On August 13, Primrose Hill couple Madeleine and Eddie, 75 and 79, were walking their bichon frise dogs in the park when a large “pitbull-type” dog chased and attacked their own pets.

The dog was with two women at the time of the incident, around 8am, and one of them is alleged to have racially abused the couple and attacked them.

Madeleine suffered a dog bite to her hand which saw her taken to hospital, while husband Eddie suffered cuts and bruising after being pushed to the ground by the women.

READ MORE: Couple fear for safety after ‘racially-aggravated’ dog attack

Sgt John Berry, of the Met’s Royal Parks police, said: “The park should be a place where people can walk their dogs in safety.

“The level of aggression and violence used towards an elderly couple was shocking and I would appeal to anyone who recognises these women to contact police.”

You may also want to watch:

Earlier this week, Madeleine told this newspaper she was remained too scared to walk in Regent’s Park while the women who attacked her and Eddie remained at large.

She told the Ham&High: “We’re still too scared to Regent’s Park. Instead we just walk a big circle around Primrose Hill. I don’t think we have the confidence to go back there if they’ve still not been arrested.”

Madeleine is hoping to persuade the Royal Parks – who run Regent’s Park – to increase signage warning people about controlling dangerous dogs in the area, but she said she had yet to get a “real answer”.

She said: “I hope they take notice.” She said she hoped the police would now start to make progress, saying that it had been almost two months since the attack and she didn’t feel safe.

A spokesperson for the Royal Parks said: “It’s a criminal offence for dogs to be out of control in the Royal Parks.

“Park regulations are displayed in the park. There are also specific areas in The Regent’s Park where dogs aren’t permitted and signage at entrances at those locations makes this clear.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about the two female dog walkers is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 1840/13Aug.