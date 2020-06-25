Search

Police searching for stolen Mercedes from Camden seen at scene of Tottenham shooting

PUBLISHED: 13:24 25 June 2020

Police want to find this white Mercedes SLK - LD05 BCU -linked to a Tottenham shooting. It is believed to have been stolen in Camden. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Met Police detectives are looking for a white Mercedes they believe is linked to a shooting in east London.

The white Mercedes SLK is thought to have been stolen from Camden between May 9 and May 13 this year.

Scotland Yard believe it was believed to transport suspects to and from the scene of a shooting at a makeshift music studio in a Tottenham garage on May 14.

Two men, aged 24 and 20, were both shot at the Dowsett Road premises, but both have since been discharged from hospital.

Police are now hoping that locating the vehicle, registration LD05 BCU, will help them track down those involved.

The “distinctive roadster-type vehicle” was seen driving off in the direction of the North Circular Road after the incident. Police think it could have been ditched in Waltham Forest, Barking and Dagenham, or Redbridge.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 437/14MAY20. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Topic Tags:

