Police release images and CCTV after July stabbing near to Mossy Well pub in Muswell Hill

PUBLISHED: 09:12 23 September 2020

Police are looking for four males in connection with a stabbing near the Mossy Well pub. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police have appealed for witnesses after a stabbing near to the Mossy Well pub in July.

Detectives have released CCTV and images of four men they are searching for after the incident, which saw a 17-year-old found with a stab wound to the chest in Muswell Hill Place just before midnight on July 11.

Despite extensive enquiries, no arrests have yet been made.

Det Const James Green, investigating, said: “The victim became involved in an altercation with a group of males near the Mossy Well pub in Muswell Hill when he was set about and attacked.

“But for the speed and skill of emergency services workers, this incident could have had a very different outcome. I am urging any members of the public who recognise any of these males to make contact with us immediately.”

Scotland Yard are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 9656/11Jul, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

