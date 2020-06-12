Search

Police investigating West Hampstead graffiti do not believe it is ‘racially-motivated’

PUBLISHED: 11:24 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 12 June 2020

A pavement in Mill Lane. Picture: Ian Cohen

A pavement in Mill Lane. Picture: Ian Cohen

Ian Cohen

Police investigating graffiti in West Hampstead are not treating the spray-painted messages as “racially-motivated”.

Graffiti daubed in West Hampstead. Picture: Ian CohenGraffiti daubed in West Hampstead. Picture: Ian Cohen

Last week “dozens” of businesses in West End Lane and Mill Lane were affected, with one message including the phrase “stand up world against black masses”.

The Met confirmed enquiries continue into identifying the person responsible and that no arrests have been made.

Some residents said the messages were racist while it has also been suggested “black mass” refers to satanic rituals.

READ MORE: Slew of graffiti the ‘worst’ in West Hampstead ‘for a decade’

READ MORE: West Hampstead mural: Network Rail ask artist to remove lettering on controversial Thameslink Bridge street art

A Met Police spokesperson said the force was made aware of the graffiti on June 9.

“Enquiries are under way to identify the person responsible,” they said.

Messages were daubed across pavements, bus stops, phone boxes and shop fronts.

Camden Council said all “offensive” graffiti had been removed.

Brent Council confirmed a message on Kilburn Flowers, next to Kilburn Station, has been removed.

Most Read

Man who admitted attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in Hampstead has sentence reduced on appeal

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Ashley Smith, the armed attacker who attempted to rob two Arsenal footballers of luxury watches worth £200,000, who has had his sentence cut on appeal. Picture: PA/Met Police

Slew of graffiti the ‘worst’ in West Hampstead ‘for a decade’

Graffiti daubed in West Hampstead. Picture: Ian Cohen

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

‘This is for them’: Political supremo super-mum takes Covid-19 captaincy in her stride

Livia Paggi, of Swiss Cottage, with her three-year-old daughter Alma at Hampstead Community Centre. Picture: Livia Paggi

Tottenham’s Alli banned over coronavirus joke

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

