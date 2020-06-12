Police investigating West Hampstead graffiti do not believe it is ‘racially-motivated’

A pavement in Mill Lane. Picture: Ian Cohen Ian Cohen

Police investigating graffiti in West Hampstead are not treating the spray-painted messages as “racially-motivated”.

Graffiti daubed in West Hampstead. Picture: Ian Cohen Graffiti daubed in West Hampstead. Picture: Ian Cohen

Last week “dozens” of businesses in West End Lane and Mill Lane were affected, with one message including the phrase “stand up world against black masses”.

The Met confirmed enquiries continue into identifying the person responsible and that no arrests have been made.

Some residents said the messages were racist while it has also been suggested “black mass” refers to satanic rituals.

A Met Police spokesperson said the force was made aware of the graffiti on June 9.

“Enquiries are under way to identify the person responsible,” they said.

Messages were daubed across pavements, bus stops, phone boxes and shop fronts.

Camden Council said all “offensive” graffiti had been removed.

Brent Council confirmed a message on Kilburn Flowers, next to Kilburn Station, has been removed.