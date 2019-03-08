CPS considering whether to prosecute man accused of racially abusing councillor on Northern line train

A man in his 40s has been questioned by police about an alleged hate crime on the Northern line on Friday evening.

Muswell Hill councillor Julia Ogiehor had reported to police that she had repeatedly been asked where she was from by two men as she travelled between Camden Town and East Finchley.

The man was interviewed today under caution by British Transport Police officers.

The British Transport Police has referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, who will take a decision on whether to prosecute for a racially aggravated public order offence.

Another man has also contacted police and will be interviewed in relation to the incident.