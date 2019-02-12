Police appeal for information to help trace missing 35-year-old

Police are looking for Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, last seen on the evening of Saturday March 2 in Richmond.

Police are trying to find a missing 35-year-old, who is known to visit Camden.

Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, from Richmond, was last seen on Saturday night at a supermarket in the area.

She is a French national, has dark hair, and is of medium build.

As well as Camden, she is known to visit Twickenham, as well as Bournemouth.

Police believe her disappearance is out of character and officers are concerned for her wellbeing.

They urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call them on 101, quoting crime reference CAD/4439 of March 5 2019.

They can also call Missing People on 116000.