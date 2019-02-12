Search

Police appeal for information to help trace missing 35-year-old

PUBLISHED: 13:16 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 06 March 2019

Police are looking for Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, last seen on the evening of Saturday March 2 in Richmond. Picture: Met Police

Police are looking for Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, last seen on the evening of Saturday March 2 in Richmond. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are trying to find a missing 35-year-old, who is known to visit Camden.

Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, from Richmond, was last seen on Saturday night at a supermarket in the area.

She is a French national, has dark hair, and is of medium build.

As well as Camden, she is known to visit Twickenham, as well as Bournemouth.

Police believe her disappearance is out of character and officers are concerned for her wellbeing.

They urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call them on 101, quoting crime reference CAD/4439 of March 5 2019.

They can also call Missing People on 116000.

Revealed: How north London councils sold off assets to make ends meet

Haringey Civic Centre. Picture: Ken Mears.

Haringey councillor defiant after backing MP who said Labour had been 'too apologetic' over antisemitism

Cllr Noah Tucker. Picture: David Winskill

Man cautioned for having meat cleaver in West Hampstead after armed police realise he had it for 'genuine reasons'

A meat cleaver taken by British Transport Police armed officers at West Hampstead Thameslink station yesterday. Picture: British Transport Police Firearms Unit

Walking the river Fleet: The lost river which 'bears witness' to London's history

The curve of Kings Cross is built to the curve of the banks of the Fleet. Picture: Tom Holland

Highgate CPZ: Campaigners hand over 400 objections against parking changes to Camden Council

Bee Kwan and Nicola Caisley with their leafets about proposed changes to Highgate's CPZ, outside their information point in Highgate Village. Picture: Polly Hancock

