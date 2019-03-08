Search

Man stabbed in broad daylight in Camden High Street

PUBLISHED: 08:12 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 22 July 2019

Camden High Street looking towards Camden Market

Camden High Street looking towards Camden Market

Archant

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Camden High Street in broad daylight on Sunday.

Officers were called shortly after 1.30pm after reports that a man in his 30s had been stabbed in the shoulder. The stabbing took place near Camden Town tube station.

He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. His condition was later confirmed not to be life threatening or life changing.

A knife was found afterwards during a search of the area.

Camden High Street and Greenland Road were briefly closed but have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Met on 101, quoting CAD 4311 of July 21.

Information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

