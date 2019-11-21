Search

Advanced search

Police hunt man who asked teenager to 'perform sex act' in Kentish Town after following his bus

PUBLISHED: 11:19 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 22 November 2019

Police are appealing to find this man who they believe asked a teenager to perform a sex act on him. Picture: Met Police

Police are appealing to find this man who they believe asked a teenager to perform a sex act on him. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Camden detectives are appealing for help finding a cyclist they believe followed a 14-year-old and asked him to perform a sex act in Kentish Town Road.

The teenager had caught a bus shortly after allowing the man in question to pass him on a bike while crossing the road.

The incident, which took place at about 4.40pm on September 26, then saw the cyclist - described as a white man in his mid-50s - allegedly smile at the youngster before chasing the bus to where he got off in Prince of Wales Road.

The man is then said to have approached him, asked him for directions and asked the boy to perform a sex act on him.

You may also want to watch:

He rode off on Prince of Wales Road before turning into Willis Road.

The suspect is thought to have sideburns and grey stubble and be tanned with a skinhead haircut and a Mediterranean accent.

Det Const Katherine Phipps said: "This incident happened during daylight hours on a busy street. I would urge anyone who might recognise the man in this image to contact police."

To help the police, call 101 quoting 2508/20Nov or contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Most Read

Hampstead Heath burglary: ‘More than £1m’ in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Theresa May urges remain-backing Tory voters to get behind Mike Freer to ‘move on’ from Brexit

Former Prime Minister Theresa May with activists in Golders Green 21.11.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Hampstead Heath burglary: ‘More than £1m’ in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Theresa May urges remain-backing Tory voters to get behind Mike Freer to ‘move on’ from Brexit

Former Prime Minister Theresa May with activists in Golders Green 21.11.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon braced for difficult Tiverton Town test

Action from Hendon's clash at Swindon Supermarine (pic DBeechPhotography)

Seven-up Arsenal Women stroll past Bristol City

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema celebrates after she scores her side's fifth goal during the Women's League Cup match at Meadow Park, London.

‘It’s something I think we can win’ - Wingate & Finchley boss Knight targets success in Isthmian League Cup

Tanasheh Abrahams of Wingate. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Police hunt man who asked teenager to ‘perform sex act’ in Kentish Town after following his bus

Police are appealing to find this man who they believe asked a teenager to perform a sex act on him. Picture: Met Police

North London milkmen blocked from using Milk & More depot after talking to the Ham&High

Milkmen in north London have complained at their treatment by an industry giant. Picture: Linnaea Mallette - Public Domain
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists