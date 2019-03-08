Camden Town stabbing: Man left critical after being attacked outside Camden Town tube station

A 26-year-old was stabbed outside Camden Town Tube Station this morning. Picture; British Transport Police. Archant

A man has been left in a critical condition after being stabbed near Camden Town tube station in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called shortly after midnight to Camden Road, to reports of a stabbing.

At the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with stab injuries.

He was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to hospital. He is in a critical, but stable, condition.

A crime scene is in place. Camden Town Tube station is open, and the Northern Line is running as normal.

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.