Camden Town stabbing: Man left critical after being attacked outside Camden Town tube station
PUBLISHED: 07:06 02 May 2019
Archant
A man has been left in a critical condition after being stabbed near Camden Town tube station in the early hours of this morning.
Police were called shortly after midnight to Camden Road, to reports of a stabbing.
At the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with stab injuries.
He was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to hospital. He is in a critical, but stable, condition.
A crime scene is in place. Camden Town Tube station is open, and the Northern Line is running as normal.
No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.