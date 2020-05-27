Search

Advanced search

Police find almost £1m in cash stashed in shoe boxes in Haringey home as man is arrested

PUBLISHED: 16:26 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 27 May 2020

The £1m cash recovered by police who suspect it to be from

The £1m cash recovered by police who suspect it to be from "ill-gotten" activities. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Police who seized nearly £1 million cash stashed in shoe boxes and bags from a Haringey home arrested a man on Tuesday.

On May 26 Met officers stopped the 31-year-old in his car in Colney Hatch Lane and found £12,000 cash - which he could not account for – before a search of his home uncovered almost £1m in £10, £20 and £50 notes, along with multiple passports.

You may also want to watch:

Det Ch Insp Shaun White, who leads Operation Venice Command, said: “There is no justifiable reason for this much cash not be kept in a bank account, unless it has been sourced from ill-gotten activities involving criminality.”

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested under the Proceeds of Crime Act and taken to a north-west London police station. He remains in custody.

Separate work by Operation Venice officers on Tuesday saw a male motorcylist, 28, charged of driving offences for riding his motorbike dangerously in Camden.

He has been bailed ahead of appearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on June 24.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Muswell Hill photographer captures lockdown life from the doorstep in charity project

The portraits of people in front of their front doors during lockdown. Picture: Jenny Smith

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

“I was terrified”: Alexandra Palace closes boating lake after spate of people pushed in

Picture: Corinne Sweet/Alexandra Palace

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Muswell Hill photographer captures lockdown life from the doorstep in charity project

The portraits of people in front of their front doors during lockdown. Picture: Jenny Smith

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

“I was terrified”: Alexandra Palace closes boating lake after spate of people pushed in

Picture: Corinne Sweet/Alexandra Palace

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal duo back decision to end Women’s Super League season

Arsenal Women manager Joe Montemurro during the training session at London Colney. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Top flight clubs to continue talks after agreeing to resume contact training

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs agree contact training

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the training session at London Colney (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Title-winning footage to stir up magical memories for Middlesex old boy Franklin

Middlesex captain James Franklin celebrates winning the 2016 county championship title (pic John Walton/PA)

Spurs boss Mourinho expects lower transfers fees after coronavirus pandemic

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho
Drive 24