Police find almost £1m in cash stashed in shoe boxes in Haringey home as man is arrested
PUBLISHED: 16:26 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 27 May 2020
Met Police
Police who seized nearly £1 million cash stashed in shoe boxes and bags from a Haringey home arrested a man on Tuesday.
On May 26 Met officers stopped the 31-year-old in his car in Colney Hatch Lane and found £12,000 cash - which he could not account for – before a search of his home uncovered almost £1m in £10, £20 and £50 notes, along with multiple passports.
Det Ch Insp Shaun White, who leads Operation Venice Command, said: “There is no justifiable reason for this much cash not be kept in a bank account, unless it has been sourced from ill-gotten activities involving criminality.”
The 31-year-old suspect was arrested under the Proceeds of Crime Act and taken to a north-west London police station. He remains in custody.
Separate work by Operation Venice officers on Tuesday saw a male motorcylist, 28, charged of driving offences for riding his motorbike dangerously in Camden.
He has been bailed ahead of appearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on June 24.
