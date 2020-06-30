Search

Police forced to break up Maida Hill ‘unlicenced music event’ that saw violent disorder and alleged ‘racial abuse’ of officers

PUBLISHED: 16:10 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 30 June 2020

Police attempt to disperse a street party in Riverton Close, W9. Picture: David Nathan

Police attempt to disperse a street party in Riverton Close, W9. Picture: David Nathan

Disorder at an unlicensed music event in W9 on Friday night saw five arrests – including for alleged violent disorder, breaches of Covid-19 lockdown rules and racially aggravated public order offences towards police officers.

Riverton Close, W9. Picture: GoogleRiverton Close, W9. Picture: Google

A police helicopter was required to help Scotland Yard break-up the event – while officers put in place greater stop and search measures across north Westminster to help tackle the incidents.

The event started on Third Avenue in Queen’s Park, but migrated into Maida Hill’s Riverton Road after officers first attended.

Three arrests were made on suspicion of violent disorder, breach of Covid health regulations and racially aggravated public order towards officers, while two others were arrested – one for allegedly throwing a bar stool at a police officer and another for allegedly racially abusing one of the cops.

Police were first on the scene of a street party in Harrow Road at around 3pm on Friday.

This, and other intelligence, saw local police obtain a Section 60 order – giving them greater stop and search powers across an area spreading from North Kensington and Wormwood Scrubs in the west to Regent’s Park in the east.

Over the weekend, a number of unlawful music events popped up around London and the police were busy across the city dispersing attendees.

Issues first arose on Wednesday evening in Lambeth, prompting an “enhanced police presence” across the city as organisers took advantage of the hot weather to hold gigs.

Commander Bas Javid, who heads up Scotland Yard’s frontline policing teams, said: “The vast majority of people who attended engaged with officers and moved away from the locations without issue.

“However, again, a number refused to leave and became violent. We have made it very clear this type of behaviour will not be tolerated and there are a number of post-event investigations now under way.

“Residents living near where these events took place were understandably scared and concerned. We received numerous calls for police to attend and disperse the large, intimidating groups.”

He also applauded his officers, who he said had “done a very good job in some very difficult circumstances”.



