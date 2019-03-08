Search

Police calm fears over mystery ‘Astrosnacks’ bars said to be making Highgate kids have ‘severe hallucinations’

PUBLISHED: 16:10 14 March 2019

Astrosnacks are reportedly being sold to children in Islington and Highgate.

Archant

Police have played down fears about a “fake snack bar” being sold to kids in Highgate that causes them to be “violently sick and have severe hallucinations”.

Parents have received letters from schools across the capital saying London Trading Standards had warned about them a product named Astrosnacks being sold to children.

“They cause people to be violently sick and have severe hallucinations,” the letter states. “There has been an emergency warning issued by the Metropolitan Police who are currently investigating this issue.

“The key areas that are being targeted are Islington, Archway and Highgate, with reports the focus could be shifting to Camden.”

The fears are believed to have been sparked by one parent, but after failing to track down the person or find anyone in the areas selling the bars, police have moved to reassure people.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Police have been made aware of an incident involving a possibly fake snack bar called ‘Astrosnacks’.

“No crime report has been made and the allegation has not been substantiated. Police have not been able to speak directly to the parties who were apparently affected.

As a matter of routine, and to safeguard young people, police have passed this information to schools local to the incident.”

Camden Council said it has contacted schools, and had sought advice from Public Health England.

Anyone with information about Astrosnacks being sold should contact police via 101 reference CAD 5133/05MAR

