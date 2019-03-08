Calvin Bungisa murder: Police appeal for witnesses a week on from fatal stabbing of Kentish Town man

The car seen near the scene of Calvin Bungisa's murder, and the 22-year-old, who was stabbed in Grafton Road last week. Picture: Met Police Archant

The Met has issued a renewed call for witnesses, a week after the murder of Calvin Bungisa.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after 9pm in Grafton Road on April 1, after paramedics found him with multiple stab injuries.

Detectives are asking for the driver of a dark coloured car captured on dash-cam footage just before the murder, to come forward. They are unsure of its make or model.

Officers have also issued a plea for people who were with Calvin just before his death to speak to them. The Met said there was a “strong possibility” the murder was gang related.

On the night of the killing, it’s believed several men ran out of Vicar’s Road and chased Calvin down Grafton Road before fatally attacking him. They then ran back into Vicar’s Road and got into a car, which drove in the direction of Weedington Road.

A car which matches the one in the video was found burnt out the next day. It has been forensically examined.

No arrests have been made in connection with the murder at this stage.

Det Ch Ins Mark Cranwell, who is leading the investigation said: “Sadly, we know there are a number of people who know what happened, but have yet to share this with us.

“If this was you, and Calvin was your friend, or even if you knew him indirectly, please consider doing the right thing.”

The police is also appealing for the phone belonging to Calvin which was taken away from the scene, to be returned.

Det Ch Ins Cranwell said: “It is a week since Calvin was murdered and we are committed to finding out who took his life in this brutal and merciless attack.

“The response from the public so far has been excellent and is helping us piece together the events which led to the murder. However the flow of information has now slowed and we have yet to trace the car seen in the CCTV footage.

“It is very possible that the driver remains unaware that they were witness to a murder in action. The attack would have been frightening to witness and it is understandable that they would have wanted to leave the area as quickly as possible.

“If you are the driver in the footage, please come forward and talk to us. You are a key witness and your help could help bring murderers to justice and closure to a grieving family.

“He has mother, sister, brothers and grandmother, who are grieving and need to know why he was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Incident Room on 020 8721 4054 or police on 101 quoting CAD 7273 of April 1.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.