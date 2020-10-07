Police appeal over car shot at in Muswell Hill
PUBLISHED: 14:37 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 07 October 2020
The Met are appealing for witnesses to gunshots in Muswell Hill last weekend to come forward.
Police were called at around 9.35pm on October 4 to reports of “a road traffic collision and firearm discharge” near to Coppetts Road.
It was reported that shots were fired at a car which then collided with parked cars.
No-one is thought to have been injured, while no arrests have yet been made and police enquiries continue.
The car in question was a silver estate car – police found bullet holes in the side door.
Officers asked anyone with information that could assist them to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6659/4Oct.
Alternatively, witnesses can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
