Police appeal over car shot at in Muswell Hill

PUBLISHED: 14:37 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 07 October 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses to gunshots being fired at a car in Muswell Hill. Picture: Met Police

Archant

The Met are appealing for witnesses to gunshots in Muswell Hill last weekend to come forward.

Police were called at around 9.35pm on October 4 to reports of “a road traffic collision and firearm discharge” near to Coppetts Road.

It was reported that shots were fired at a car which then collided with parked cars.

No-one is thought to have been injured, while no arrests have yet been made and police enquiries continue.

The car in question was a silver estate car – police found bullet holes in the side door.

Officers asked anyone with information that could assist them to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6659/4Oct.

Alternatively, witnesses can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

