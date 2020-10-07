Police appeal over car shot at in Muswell Hill

The Met are appealing for witnesses to gunshots in Muswell Hill last weekend to come forward.

Police were called at around 9.35pm on October 4 to reports of “a road traffic collision and firearm discharge” near to Coppetts Road.

It was reported that shots were fired at a car which then collided with parked cars.

No-one is thought to have been injured, while no arrests have yet been made and police enquiries continue.

The car in question was a silver estate car – police found bullet holes in the side door.

Officers asked anyone with information that could assist them to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6659/4Oct.

Alternatively, witnesses can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.