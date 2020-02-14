Search

Advanced search

Police appeal to find three men over late night assault in Camden Town bar

PUBLISHED: 13:33 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 14 February 2020

Three men wanted in connection with an alleged Camden Town bar assault. Picture: Met Police

Three men wanted in connection with an alleged Camden Town bar assault. Picture: Met Police

Brian Chandrabose

Scotland Yard are looking for three men in connection with an assault in a Camden Town bar.

Officers have released an image of three men they want to speak to in connection with the alleged assault which took place at 2am on January 5 this year.

You may also want to watch:

The bar was on Chalk Farm Road.

It is alleged that a group of men approached the 23 year-old victim and his friends before "behaved inappropriately toward some of the victim's female friends", the victim is thought to have intervened before, police said, being attacked and sustaining "a deep cut to his nose".

Officers are keen to speak to the three men in the image as it is thought they may be able to help with the ongoing enquiry.

If you recognise any of the men in the photograph please call police on 101 and quote Cad 774/05Jan. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Coronavirus patients being treated at the Royal Free Hospital rises to three

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

North Hill stabbing: Highgate teenager charged

Picture: Met Police

Driver who left cyclist with ‘catastrophic’ injuries in Camden Road hit and run convicted of dangerous driving

Angelo Kaminski.

East Finchley double murder: Alleged ‘assassin’ Obina Ezeoke had getaway car ‘under his control’ court hears

Annie Besala Ekofo and Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo.

Plans for ‘massive’ 115-room HMO in Childs Hill ‘won’t solve housing crisis’ - councillor

The Best Western Palm Hotel in Childs Hill. Picture: Google

Most Read

Coronavirus patients being treated at the Royal Free Hospital rises to three

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

North Hill stabbing: Highgate teenager charged

Picture: Met Police

Driver who left cyclist with ‘catastrophic’ injuries in Camden Road hit and run convicted of dangerous driving

Angelo Kaminski.

East Finchley double murder: Alleged ‘assassin’ Obina Ezeoke had getaway car ‘under his control’ court hears

Annie Besala Ekofo and Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo.

Plans for ‘massive’ 115-room HMO in Childs Hill ‘won’t solve housing crisis’ - councillor

The Best Western Palm Hotel in Childs Hill. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal’s Miedema delighted with double in win

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema

Itoje against making player salaries public

England's Maro Itoje

Wingate boss Knight insists Bowers & Pitsea should be wary of his Blues dangermen

Charlie Ruff of Wingate & Finchley celebrates a goal (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

WSL: Liverpool 2 Arsenal 3

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Saracens players ‘hold positive talks about club futures’

Saracens' Tom Woolstencroft
Drive 24