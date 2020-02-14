Police appeal to find three men over late night assault in Camden Town bar

Three men wanted in connection with an alleged Camden Town bar assault.

Scotland Yard are looking for three men in connection with an assault in a Camden Town bar.

Officers have released an image of three men they want to speak to in connection with the alleged assault which took place at 2am on January 5 this year.

The bar was on Chalk Farm Road.

It is alleged that a group of men approached the 23 year-old victim and his friends before "behaved inappropriately toward some of the victim's female friends", the victim is thought to have intervened before, police said, being attacked and sustaining "a deep cut to his nose".

Officers are keen to speak to the three men in the image as it is thought they may be able to help with the ongoing enquiry.

If you recognise any of the men in the photograph please call police on 101 and quote Cad 774/05Jan. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org