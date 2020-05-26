Search

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during raid on expensive watches

PUBLISHED: 08:03 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 26 May 2020

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

Police are appealing for help finding the “calculating and callous” criminals who tied up a delivery driver in Primrose Hill before stealing more than 40 expensive watches.

The Audi A3 used in a robbery in Primrose Hill. Picture: Met PoliceThe Audi A3 used in a robbery in Primrose Hill. Picture: Met Police

Detectives believe three men robbed the van, in Chalcot Road, on March 13 at 20 to seven in the evening.

The van’s driver was threatened and restrained and the men then loaded their own car – a black Audi A3 – with the high-value watches.

The watches were being returned to their owners around the world when the robbery took place.

A Tank Americaine SM Yello Gold and a Santos Galbee SM Yellow Gold were among the Cartier watches stolen in a Primrose Hill raid. Picture: Met PoliceA Tank Americaine SM Yello Gold and a Santos Galbee SM Yellow Gold were among the Cartier watches stolen in a Primrose Hill raid. Picture: Met Police

Det Con Scott Sellars, of the Met’s Central North CID, said he wanted to know if anyone saw the robbery take place or had been offered a large quantity of watches for sale.

He added: “These criminals were calculating and callous, and they used the threat of violence against the delivery driver. It is important that they are caught.”

There have been no arrests and the Audi has not been found. Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC using reference number CAD 6386/13Mar.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

