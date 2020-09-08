Search

Police appeal over ‘senseless’ Kentish Town murder of man shot dead in ‘mistaken identity’

PUBLISHED: 09:26 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:45 08 September 2020

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela, 24, was shot dead in Malden Road. Picture: Met Police

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela, 24, was shot dead in Malden Road. Picture: Met Police

Police are appealing for information and justice over the “senseless” murder of a man gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town one year ago.

"Wilson was a young man with a bright future ahead, but it was brutally snatched from him." Picture: Met Police

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela, 24, was shot dead in Malden Road last September, in what the Met believes was a case of mistaken identity.

Wilson, who was from Forest Gate, Newham, was pronounced dead just after midnight on September 9, with paramedics and police at the scene.

A £10,000 reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for information that leads to a conviction for Wilson’s murder.

Det Ch Insp Simon Stancombe, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “This was a senseless killing, and one which has shattered the lives of Wilson’s family and partner.

“A year on, they are still searching for answers. The pain is still there.”

A shotgun was used in the attack and the offenders made off on a moped, who were tracked on CCTV from the murder scene to the Surr Street area of Holloway.

Two men - aged 22 and 21 - were arrested in October 2019 on suspicion of murder. They were released and remain under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Stancombe said: “Wilson was a young man with a bright future ahead, but it was brutally snatched from him.

“Why would anyone protect someone capable of such cruelty? There are people out there who either know why this happened or who was responsible but have, so far, chosen not to come forward.

“I would urge those people to come forward now. Help us get a killer off the streets.”

The Met detective continued: “Did you see the moped and riders waiting in Marsden Street by Malden Road?

“We know there are people out there who know who did this.

“We want to hear from anyone who might know anything – no detail is too small. It is not too late to do the right thing.”

He added: “Help us get justice for Wilson and his family.”

Contact the police by calling 101, quoting reference CAD 8502/08Sep19. Contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or by using the website’s anonymous online form.

Information can also be reported via Crimestoppers’ youth service by visiting Fearless.org.

