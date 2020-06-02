Search

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

PUBLISHED: 10:45 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 02 June 2020

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Police are appealing to identify four “cowardly” men after a woman was allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath on May 24.

The woman, 26, was walking near the Highgate No. 1 Pond to celebrate Eid at 9pm when she was approached by a group of four young men.

After the victim refused to stop, the group allegedly hurled a “torrent” of racial insults at her.

The victim was upset and shocked by the attack but she was able to capture footage of the suspects as they walked away.

Detective Sergeant Sam O’Callaghan said: “For four men to verbally attack a lone female is beyond cowardly.

“The incident has left the victim shaken and nervous of being outside alone.

“If you can name any of the males shown in the images, or if you witnessed the incident but haven’t yet spoken with police, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information should call police in Camden on 101 quoting 2313537/20, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

