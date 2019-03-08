Burglars steal designer sunglasses during rush-hour smash-and-grab in Swiss Cottage

Vision Express in Swiss Cottage, where the break-in took place this morning. Picture: Met Police Archant

Burglars stole hundreds of pounds worth of designer sunglasses in a smash-and-grab in Swiss Cottage this morning.

The frames were taken from Vision Express in Harben Parade during the break-in at rush-hour. The burglars smashed the window at the front of the store to gain access, before taking the glasses and escaping.

The incident took place before staff had turned up to the store, so nobody was injured. A call was made to police at 9am. They believe it was reported some time after it took place.

Appointments for customers were cancelled this morning as the Met's officers investigated. They are currently examining fingerprints left at the site and looking at the store's CCTV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 1920 of May 30.

