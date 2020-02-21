Search

Police appeal after cab driver forced to fight off knife-wielding man with his own walking stick outside Euston station

PUBLISHED: 17:28 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 21 February 2020

Police want to speak to this man after cab driver threatened in Euston. Picture: BTP

Archant

Transport cops have appealed to help catching a man who threatened a cab driver with a knife at Euston station.

The private hire driver was forced to flee his own vehicle on January 6 this year when a man jumped onto his bonnet and "tipped crisps over the vehicle" before entering the car and making several attempts to attack the driver with a knife.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the driver "was able to fend off the attack having taken the man's walking stick from him".

The man is then thought to have run off, but not before stealing his victim's wallet.

A BTP spokesperson said: "Officers believe the man in the dash-cam footage may have information which could help their investigation.

"If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 200002243. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

