Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Pc Josh Savage: Gross misconduct ruling for ex-police officer who smashed car windscreen in Kentish Town

PUBLISHED: 18:57 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:57 14 June 2019

Former Pc Joshua Savage leaving Westminster Magistrates Court during the criminal case. Picture: Ryan Hooper/PA

Former Pc Joshua Savage leaving Westminster Magistrates Court during the criminal case. Picture: Ryan Hooper/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A Kentish Town police officer who smashed the window of a suspect during an arrest in 2016 in a case of mistaken identity has been found guilty of gross misconduct by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

On September 16 2016, the then-Pc Joshua Savage stopped a car driven by Leon Fontana in Weddington Road, Kentish Town, before smashing his car window with his police baton and using an "unauthorised multi-tool" to saw through the glass.

Footage of the incident, which saw a shard of glass catch in Mr Fontana's eye, went viral and it later emerged this had been a case of mistaken identity - Mr Savage told a criminal trial he had thought that the driver was a known violent drug dealer.

In July 2018, Mr Savage was cleared of charges of common assault and damaging property at Southwark Crown Court, but today an IOPC misconduct hearing has found he breached professional standards by using the unauthorised multitool.

Allegations that his use of use of force by smashing the windscreen without warning was improper were also upheld, as was a charge that carrying the tool was a breach of orders.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Savage, who lives in Wanstead, resigned from the Met in advance of the hearing.

The IOP's London director Sal Naseem said: "The police misconduct panel has ruled that PC Savage's actions amounted to gross misconduct.

"From the evidence available, including footage taken by the driver, we were of the opinion that the actions of PC Savage should be tested at a disciplinary hearing and it is disappointing that we had to use our powers to direct the Metropolitan Police to hold this hearing.

"Public confidence in policing requires transparency and accountability."

Mr Naseem added that the IOPC was concerned by a suggestion made by Mr Savage that Met officers were "routinely carrying these types of multi-tools against regulation", which he said was a "matter for public concern" if true.

He added that Scotland Yard had yet to assure the regulator that it had taken action to make sure this was not the case.

Most Read

West Hampstead knife attack: Terail McDonald faces six-year sentence for stabbing ‘friend’ in Billy Fury Way

Terail McDonald. Picture: Met Police

Homophobic N31 bus assault: Fifth arrest following ‘disgusting attack’ in Camden

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Jeremy Hunt marks Gabriella’s 5th birthday with renewed demand for her mum’s release

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meets Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

Gondar Reservoir: Planning inspector blocks developer’s appeal to build retirement village in West Hampstead

Members of the Gondar & Agamamnon Residents Association oppose development of the reservoir on Gondar Gardens, from left David Yass, Clare Durwood, Peter Sprinz, Hugh & Christine McCormick and Abigail Poulard.

Most Read

West Hampstead knife attack: Terail McDonald faces six-year sentence for stabbing ‘friend’ in Billy Fury Way

Terail McDonald. Picture: Met Police

Homophobic N31 bus assault: Fifth arrest following ‘disgusting attack’ in Camden

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Jeremy Hunt marks Gabriella’s 5th birthday with renewed demand for her mum’s release

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meets Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

Gondar Reservoir: Planning inspector blocks developer’s appeal to build retirement village in West Hampstead

Members of the Gondar & Agamamnon Residents Association oppose development of the reservoir on Gondar Gardens, from left David Yass, Clare Durwood, Peter Sprinz, Hugh & Christine McCormick and Abigail Poulard.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Highgate continue to grow on and off the pitch

Highgate Cricket Club's Director of Junior Cricket and Club Development Officer Johan de Silva (left) and Pierre Thomas & Partners practise director Simon Ball

Cricket: Stirling expects good contest as Midddlesex host Glamorgan

Middlesex's Paul Stirling during the Royal London One Day Cup, South Group match at the Brightside Ground, Bristol (pic David Davies/PA)

Spurs defenders set to do battle in Copa America

Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Selhurst Park (pic: Victoria Jones/PA).

Killer virus on Hampstead Heath? Start-up unveil Mission Camden games to boost young people’s health

Youngsters giving Mission Camden a go. Picture; Onigo

Pc Josh Savage: Gross misconduct ruling for ex-police officer who smashed car windscreen in Kentish Town

Former Pc Joshua Savage leaving Westminster Magistrates Court during the criminal case. Picture: Ryan Hooper/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists