North Hill stabbing: Highgate teenager charged

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Highgate have charged a 17-year-old male.

The teenager, from the Highgate area, was charged on Friday (February 7) with GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Saturday (February 8).

On Wednesday (February 5), a 16-year-old male was found by police in Broadlands Close having been stabbed in North Hill.

He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service where he remains. His condition is stable and not life threatening.

Detectives from the North Area Command Unit continue to investigate.