Noah’s Ark Hospice coronavirus appeal continues while in-patient unit opens to support NHS

PUBLISHED: 15:01 13 May 2020

Children at the Noah's Ark Hospice's in-patient unit. Picture: Noah's Ark

Archant

Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice has opened its new In-Patient Unit (IPU) which is now able to help serve vulnerable children who need its support during the coronavirus crisis and going forward.

The IPU at its Barnet-based Ark building offers 11 bedrooms to children and families and means Noah’s Ark is able to offer end-of-life care and support for families across north London facing clinical or social emergencies.

During the coronavirus crisis, Noah’s Ark volunteers have been delivering food and other essentials to many families supported by the hospice, as many of them are shielding due to the nature of their children’s illnesses.

In April the Ham&High heard from the hospice about the huge fundraising challenges they were facing during the crisis.

Sophie Andrews OBE, chief exec at Noah’s Ark, said: “To have seriously unwell children staying at The Ark right now is so important. What could a Noah’s Ark family do if they were facing a social or clinical emergency during coronavirus and they’d lost all community-based care? The Ark is the only answer.”

To support Noah’s Ark visit noahsarkhospice.org.uk/coronavirus/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

