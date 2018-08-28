Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

PUBLISHED: 12:53 11 January 2019

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

A woman who claimed there was a “satanic child abuse ring” in Hampstead has been jailed for nine years over stalking parents and breaching a restraining order.

Hampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken MearsHampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Sabine McNeill, 74, was jailed at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday. She led a vitriolic campaign claiming children at a school in Hampstead were being subject to child abuse.

She harassed four mothers at the school, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, by claiming they were members of a cult who cooked babies and ate them.

The details were published online, Southwark Crown Court heard, and parents were persecuted for their alleged involvement by McNeill and followers of the conspiracy theory.

A High Court hearing in 2015 found the claims of a satanic child abuse ring to be baseless.

At the trial which ended in December, McNeill, of Goldhurst Terrace, was found guilty of stalking four parents, including publishing their details online, promoting a petition against them, and repeatedly making claims about the sexual abuse online.

She was also found guilty of six counts of breaching a restraining order telling her not to make claims or references about the case, made at a hearing at July 18 2016.

Her breach included leafleting a Church of England general Synod meeting in February with allegations of child abuse.

McNeill was cleared of 11 charges of breaching a restraining order.

She was sentenced to nine years in prison by Judge Sally Cahill.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

Fortismere School: Council housing could be key part of controversial £35.9m deal with town hall

Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon aim for more success at leaders Hitchin

Action from Hendon against UCS Old Boys in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

Pochettino: I am so proud to have this Tottenham squad

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (centre, right) scores his side's first goal during the FA Cup third round match against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

UCS seek return to winning ways against Saracens Amateurs

UCS Old Boys in action earlier in the season (pic: Nick Cook)

Tennis: Dart lands dream Sharapova date at Australian Open

Hampstead's Harriet Dart will face Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open (pic John Walton/PA)

Blues eye another FA Trophy scalp at Hemel Hempstead

Wingate & Finchley forward Rob Laney celebrates his goal against Dulwich Hamlet (pic: Martin Addison).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists