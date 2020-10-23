Stalker who left Naomie Harris and her mum ‘absolutely petrified’ given restraining order and suspended sentence

Ii Ovisyonairo Ii, 37, admitted stalking Naomie and Carmen Harris. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man who admitted stalking actor Naomie Harris and her mother has been given a restraining order and a suspended sentence over actions which left the Muswell Hill actor “petrified”.

Naomie Harris will be in the new Bond film, Skyfall Naomie Harris will be in the new Bond film, Skyfall

Ii Ovisyonairo Ii, 37, sent Ms Harris a scented letter the day before Valentine’s Day this year signed “with unconditional love from your compassionate companion”, before he turned up at her home address a fortnight later. His presence on Ms Harris’ doorstep led to a panic attack and left her “absolutely petrified”.

Ii, a Dane, first made contact with Ms Harris’ mother Carmen in October 2019, when he booked an appointment at a Reiki healing session she ran.

Carmen Harris was said by Judge Noel Lucas QC to have been “anxious not to aggravate a troubling situation” when Ii later suggested it was his “human right” to make contact with the actress, and expressed a desire to do so on November 11, which he wanted to be their anniversary.

Police traced Ii to a Kent farm where they found a farm in Kent, where they found 49 images of Ms Harris on a laptop, along with others of her home.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Lucas said: “I’m sure Miss Naomie Harris found it very distressing to find you on her front doorstep.”

He added: “Both Naomie Harris and her mother are entitled to live their lives without being stalked.”

In addition to the restraining order covering both Ms Harris and her mother, Ii, who has Asperger’s, was given a jail sentence of 21 months, suspended for two years.

He was also given a curfew that must be served at an address in Poole, Dorset, he must wear a GPS tag, and complete 300 hours of unpaid work as well as attend rehabilitation.

Det Insp Paul Ridley said: “Today’s sentencing was the result of a focused investigation by my officers to protect the victims and bring the offender to justice. The judge clearly recognised the high degree of planning, deeply troubling and unsettling behaviour of the defendant.

“We are very pleased with this result, and that the defendant admitted his conduct. His offending really impacted upon the victims, who now ask for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

Additional reporting by PA Media.