Search

Advanced search

Muswell Hill stabbing: Man fighting for his life after high street knife attack

PUBLISHED: 08:21 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:21 31 October 2019

The police cordon in Muswell Hill after a stabbing at 1.40am. Picture: Romana Grebacova

The police cordon in Muswell Hill after a stabbing at 1.40am. Picture: Romana Grebacova

Archant

A man in his twenties is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Muswell Hill in the early hours.

Police were called to Fortis Green Road at 1.40pm where they found the victim - who was rushed to hospital where he remains.

At this stage police believe he is in a "life-threatening and life-changing" condition.

You may also want to watch:

Scotland Yard have arrested one man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and he is currently in police custody.

Enquiries continue and a police cordon remains in place. Muswell Hill Road and Fortis Green are both partially closed at this point.

Did you see what happened, or do you know the victim? Contact the Sam on the newsdesk using Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk or 02074330120

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shoplifters stealing ‘£4,000’ of goods a week from Hampstead M&S as staff fight to stop thieves

M&S Foodhall in Pond Street, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Lib Dems’ revoke policy is ‘self-serving and reckless’ says Labour’s new Finchley and Golders Green candidate

Ross Houston, the Labour candidate for Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Barnet Labour

Doctor’s surgery saved: NHS bosses back down over ‘absolute scandal’ 3 mile move

Save Our Surgery campaigners outside Ravenscroft Medical Centre 166-168 Golders Green Road NW11, ahead of a patients meeting at the practice. Pictured left campaigner Stephen Colman and second right Emma Davis. Picture: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill stabbing: Man fighting for his life after high street knife attack

The police cordon in Muswell Hill after a stabbing at 1.40am. Picture: Romana Grebacova

John Henderson: Drug overdose killed popular West Hampstead book seller, inquest finds

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

Most Read

Shoplifters stealing ‘£4,000’ of goods a week from Hampstead M&S as staff fight to stop thieves

M&S Foodhall in Pond Street, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Lib Dems’ revoke policy is ‘self-serving and reckless’ says Labour’s new Finchley and Golders Green candidate

Ross Houston, the Labour candidate for Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Barnet Labour

Doctor’s surgery saved: NHS bosses back down over ‘absolute scandal’ 3 mile move

Save Our Surgery campaigners outside Ravenscroft Medical Centre 166-168 Golders Green Road NW11, ahead of a patients meeting at the practice. Pictured left campaigner Stephen Colman and second right Emma Davis. Picture: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill stabbing: Man fighting for his life after high street knife attack

The police cordon in Muswell Hill after a stabbing at 1.40am. Picture: Romana Grebacova

John Henderson: Drug overdose killed popular West Hampstead book seller, inquest finds

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

World Cup: England unchanged for final showdown

England's Owen Farrell gives a team talk during the training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.

CARABAO CUP – Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (5-4 pens) player ratings: Martinelli, Saka and Ozil shine

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with Bukayo Saka during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

CARABAO CUP – Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (5-4 pens): Gunners out after thriller on Merseyside

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (right) in action during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Muswell Hill stabbing: Man fighting for his life after high street knife attack

The police cordon in Muswell Hill after a stabbing at 1.40am. Picture: Romana Grebacova

Naz and Matt Foundation: Five years on, charity is saving lives marred by homophobia

Matt Ogston pictured atMemorial event for his partner Dr Nazim Mahmood at Hampstead Cemetery followed by sponsored walk to Birmingham in aid of Naz & Matt Foundation
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists