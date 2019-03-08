Muswell Hill stabbing: Man fighting for his life after high street knife attack

The police cordon in Muswell Hill after a stabbing at 1.40am. Picture: Romana Grebacova Archant

A man in his twenties is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Muswell Hill in the early hours.

Police were called to Fortis Green Road at 1.40pm where they found the victim - who was rushed to hospital where he remains.

At this stage police believe he is in a "life-threatening and life-changing" condition.

Scotland Yard have arrested one man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and he is currently in police custody.

Enquiries continue and a police cordon remains in place. Muswell Hill Road and Fortis Green are both partially closed at this point.

