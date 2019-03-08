Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenager in ‘critical condition’ as man arrested over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

A teenager is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed on-board the 134 bus in Muswell Hill on Saturday afternoon.

A 17 year old has been arrested over the incident, which saw the victim, 19, knifed in the chest on the bus shortly before 4.40pm. The victim was air-lifted to hospital by the London Air Ambulance, after the emergency services were called to the Cromwell Road stop of the bus on Colney Hatch Lane at 4.41pm.

The 17 year old, who cannot be named because of his age, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in police custody.

Scotland Yard are appealing for more information about the attack.

Det. Sgt. Jon Deans said: “There is a young man in hospital in a very serious condition and we are working hard to establish how he came to be attacked.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call detectives at the North West Command Unit on 101 quoting reference 5259/9MAR, Tweet @MetCC, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Any witnesses who do not wish to be identified can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously.

Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity and is independent of the police.

If you or someone you know needs help or support in relation to knife crime, visit knifefree.co.uk

