Search

Advanced search

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

PUBLISHED: 08:09 01 November 2019

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Archant

A 21 year-old has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent over Thursday's stabbing in Muswell Hill.

The police cordon in Muswell Hill after a stabbing at 1.40am. Picture: Romana GrebacovaThe police cordon in Muswell Hill after a stabbing at 1.40am. Picture: Romana Grebacova

Keray Granfield, of Muswell Hill Road, was arrested yesterday and charged this morning.

Granfield will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later today.

You may also want to watch:

The victim, also 21, remains in hospital, though his condition is now thought to be in a stable condition.

The police had been called to Fortis Green Road at 1.40am where they found the victim severely injured.

Police cordons were in place in central Muswell Hill throughout Thursday, with roads and shops closed and bus services on diversion.

Det Insp Paul Ridley, leading the investigation, yesterday appealed for witnesses to come forward with CCTV and dashcam footage.

Members of the public were asked to call 101 quoting the reference CAD 431/31 Oct with information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Man fighting for his life after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Shoplifters stealing ‘£4,000’ of goods a week from Hampstead M&S as staff fight to stop thieves

M&S Foodhall in Pond Street, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Liveable Crouch End: Council chief reacts to scheme’s critics and ‘understands concerns’

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

Lib Dems’ revoke policy is ‘self-serving and reckless’ says Labour’s new Finchley and Golders Green candidate

Ross Houston, the Labour candidate for Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Barnet Labour

Doctor’s surgery saved: NHS bosses back down over ‘absolute scandal’ 3 mile move

Save Our Surgery campaigners outside Ravenscroft Medical Centre 166-168 Golders Green Road NW11, ahead of a patients meeting at the practice. Pictured left campaigner Stephen Colman and second right Emma Davis. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Man fighting for his life after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Shoplifters stealing ‘£4,000’ of goods a week from Hampstead M&S as staff fight to stop thieves

M&S Foodhall in Pond Street, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Liveable Crouch End: Council chief reacts to scheme’s critics and ‘understands concerns’

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

Lib Dems’ revoke policy is ‘self-serving and reckless’ says Labour’s new Finchley and Golders Green candidate

Ross Houston, the Labour candidate for Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Barnet Labour

Doctor’s surgery saved: NHS bosses back down over ‘absolute scandal’ 3 mile move

Save Our Surgery campaigners outside Ravenscroft Medical Centre 166-168 Golders Green Road NW11, ahead of a patients meeting at the practice. Pictured left campaigner Stephen Colman and second right Emma Davis. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal 8 Slavia Prague 0 (13-2 on agg)

Arsenal's Danielle Van De Donk celebrates scoring her side's first goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

World Cup: England duo delighted to triumph over adversity

England's Manu Tuilagi (left) and Anthony Watson (right) during the press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.

Mitzvah Day: Charity rope in MPs for campaign’s parliamentary launch

Mike Freer MP at the parliamentary launch of this year's Mitzvah Day campaign. Picture: Yakir Zur

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

World Cup: England want to play with no fear says Eddie

England coach Eddie Jones and captain Owen Farrell during the press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists