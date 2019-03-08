Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville Archant

A 21 year-old has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent over Thursday's stabbing in Muswell Hill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The police cordon in Muswell Hill after a stabbing at 1.40am. Picture: Romana Grebacova The police cordon in Muswell Hill after a stabbing at 1.40am. Picture: Romana Grebacova

Keray Granfield, of Muswell Hill Road, was arrested yesterday and charged this morning.

Granfield will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later today.

You may also want to watch:

The victim, also 21, remains in hospital, though his condition is now thought to be in a stable condition.

The police had been called to Fortis Green Road at 1.40am where they found the victim severely injured.

Police cordons were in place in central Muswell Hill throughout Thursday, with roads and shops closed and bus services on diversion.

Det Insp Paul Ridley, leading the investigation, yesterday appealed for witnesses to come forward with CCTV and dashcam footage.

Members of the public were asked to call 101 quoting the reference CAD 431/31 Oct with information.