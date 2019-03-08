Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Knife crime plea: 'What can we do?'

PUBLISHED: 07:30 20 June 2019

Muswell Hill police at the community meeting held to discuss rising knife crime at Muswell Hill Methodist Church. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Muswell Hill police at the community meeting held to discuss rising knife crime at Muswell Hill Methodist Church. Picture: Joshua Thurston

© Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

As Muswell Hill parents and local councillors held a public meeting looking at how to tackle rising knife crime in the area, two young men were arrested on suspicion of carrying a blade minutes away.

Haringey's community safety lead Cllr Mark Blake at the knife crime community meeting at Muswell Hill Methodist Church. Picture: Joshua ThurstonHaringey's community safety lead Cllr Mark Blake at the knife crime community meeting at Muswell Hill Methodist Church. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Police and community workers had also attended the June 10 public meeting held in response to perceptions of rising knife crime.

Organiser Cori Josias said: "I was sitting at home and saw news about the [April 29] stabbing near the Mossy Well.

"This was after one on the 134 bus, and I just wanted to know: what can we do?

"I didn't even know at the time my own son had been threatened with the prospect of a knife. I'm aware Muswell Hill isn't the worst affected, but it is where I live."

At the meeting, which saw the community search for practical solutions to rising crime, Haringey's community safety lead Cllr Mark Blake (Lab, Woodside) said: "It's very easy for us to draw up bridges. I think it's important that we are building bridges across Haringey."

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Blake, who represented Muswell Hill until 2018, emphasised the council was working behind the scenes to improve CCTV coverage and work with schools.

He also said he would like to see drug decriminalisation, referencing the Mossy Well stabbing as an example of the impact of a failing approach to drug enforcement.

The co-heads of Fortismere School were unable to attend, but sent a message to be read out. They said: "It is very much at the forefront of our curriculum that we are teaching our students to be safe, too."

Muswell Hill councillor Julia Ogiehor also spoke. She said: "When I became a councillor this was one of the main issues I wanted to take up. I want to reiterate there are things happening behind the scenes."

The same night, two young men, 16 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon - a lock knife - and drugs.

Sgt Leon Christodoulo told the meeting it was "essential" that muggings and other crimes were reported so as to improve police intelligence.

A police spoksperson said they were aware of the upturn in incidents and working with neighbours to combat it.

They said route-planning, looking confident and hiding valuables could help prevent people becoming victims of crime.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Gunshots reported in Camden Town as police close section of high street to investigate

Police have still cordoned off Camden High Street. Picture: Harry Taylor

Protest over plans to build on Hampstead Heath’s North Fairground site.

The proposed development of a temporary caravan site used for more than 100 years by fairground workers and which borders Hampstead Heath has been challenged by residents. Picture: GOOGLE

Caravans on Hampstead Heath: Convoy swiftly evicted from Vale of Health

The last caravan left on the Heath on Wednesday. Picture: Ron Vester

Wind and weather forces Jose Carreras to cancel Kenwood date

Jose Carreras was forced to cancel his planned Kenwood Concert gig on Sunday June 16

Wahaca boss defends policy after waiter in Kentish Town restaurant is charged for customer who did a runner

Thomasina Miers after being made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in March. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Most Read

Gunshots reported in Camden Town as police close section of high street to investigate

Police have still cordoned off Camden High Street. Picture: Harry Taylor

Protest over plans to build on Hampstead Heath’s North Fairground site.

The proposed development of a temporary caravan site used for more than 100 years by fairground workers and which borders Hampstead Heath has been challenged by residents. Picture: GOOGLE

Caravans on Hampstead Heath: Convoy swiftly evicted from Vale of Health

The last caravan left on the Heath on Wednesday. Picture: Ron Vester

Wind and weather forces Jose Carreras to cancel Kenwood date

Jose Carreras was forced to cancel his planned Kenwood Concert gig on Sunday June 16

Wahaca boss defends policy after waiter in Kentish Town restaurant is charged for customer who did a runner

Thomasina Miers after being made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in March. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Knife crime plea: ‘What can we do?’

Muswell Hill police at the community meeting held to discuss rising knife crime at Muswell Hill Methodist Church. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Cricket: Rain ruins Middlesex hopes of a win

Grounds staff try and keep the rain off the pitch (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Classy Ramprakash hands Hampstead away defeat

Former Middlesex and England batsman Mark Ramprakash in batting action (pic: Joe Morgan/PA).

Tottenham duo prepare for latest Copa America games

Davinson Sanchez (left) in action for Colombia (pic: Aaron Chown/PA).

Free Nazanin: Richard Ratcliffe slams Boris Johnson as he and Nazanin mark day 5 of hunger strike

Richard Ratcliffe outside of the Iranian Embassy at the end of day four of his and Nazanin's hunger strike. Picture: Sam Volpe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists