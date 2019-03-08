Search

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teen charged with attempted murder over 134 bus knife attack

PUBLISHED: 12:17 11 March 2019

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

A teenage boy has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the chest on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill.

The victim, 19, remains in a critical condition in hospital, the police said.

The assailant, a 17 year old, was set to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The incident took place at around 4.40 on Saturday afternoon. The bus had just crossed the North Circular Road heading towards Muswell Hill from Barnet.

Other passengers were evacuated and the road closed at the Cromwell Road stop on the route.

The alleged attacker has also been charged with threatening someone with a pointed or bladed article.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact detectives at the North West Command Unit by phoning 101 and quoting reference 5259/9MAR, Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Were you on the 134 bus on Saturday afternoon? Contact Sam at the Ham&High on 02074330120 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk.

