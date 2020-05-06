Mornington Crescent crash: Air ambulance on the scene after motorcyclist collides with pedestrian

A motorcyclist collided with a pedestrian near to Mornington Crescent station on Wednesday afternoon.

The air ambulance was in attendance and the motorcyclist – a man in his 30s – has been taken to hospital.

The pedestrian’s condition is as yet unknown.

Camden Police said it had been called to reports of a collision at 4pm.

Road closures are in place.

