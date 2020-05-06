Mornington Crescent crash: Air ambulance on the scene after motorcyclist collides with pedestrian
PUBLISHED: 17:35 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 06 May 2020
Archant
A motorcyclist collided with a pedestrian near to Mornington Crescent station on Wednesday afternoon.
The air ambulance was in attendance and the motorcyclist – a man in his 30s – has been taken to hospital.
You may also want to watch:
The pedestrian’s condition is as yet unknown.
Camden Police said it had been called to reports of a collision at 4pm.
Road closures are in place.
Did you see what happened? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on 07785616237 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.