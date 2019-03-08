Mohammed Shah Subhani: Police appeal over car found in Camden after announcing murder investigation

Police have linked a murder investigation to "an argument" that took place in Robert Street, near Regent's Park.

The Audi Q3 thought to have belonged to Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police The Audi Q3 thought to have belonged to Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

Hounslow man Mohammed Shah Subhani has been missing since May 7 this year.

Scotland Yard are now treating his disappearance as murder.

The police recovered a car - a white Audi Q3 - thought to be his in Camden on June 19. Officers think the vehicle's occupants were involved in an altercation in Robert Street at about 6.30 that evening.

Det Ch Insp. Noel McHugh said: "This news is obviously a tragic blow to Shah's family and has left them distraught. What adds to their anguish is not knowing what has happened to Shah and we continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact police."

There is now a £20,000 reward for any information which helps police find either Mr Subhani or leads to the arrest and prosecution of anyone connected with his death.

Four men have so far been arrested, but there have been no charges as yet.

Anyone with information is asked to either call police on 101, get in touch via Twitter @MetCC, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org and quote Operation Rockton.