Mitzvah Day: Charity rope in MPs for campaign's parliamentary launch

PUBLISHED: 08:46 01 November 2019

Mike Freer MP at the parliamentary launch of this year's Mitzvah Day campaign. Picture: Yakir Zur

Mike Freer MP at the parliamentary launch of this year's Mitzvah Day campaign. Picture: Yakir Zur

@ Yakir Zur Photography

With less than a month to go before Mitzvah Day 2019 - it's on November 17 - politicians from all parties got stuck into some crafting to help out at its parliamentary launch.

MPs including Finchley and Golders Green's Mike Freer helped Mitzvah Day chair Laura Marks OBE and Marie Van Der Zyl - President of the Board of Deputies - to create gift bags from old newspapers.

The bags were filled with toiletries ready to be distributed to the homeless.

This year, Mitzvah Day - a day of "interfaith social action" has emphasised "Going Greener" as its theme. On or around November 17, 40,000 Jews, Muslims, Christians and people of all faiths and none, will come together around the world to give their time in social action projects in the community.

Mike Freer said: "In a world which can sometimes be divisive, Mitzvah Day really is something that unites people and I'm proud to play a small part in it."

The gift bags were donated to Catholic charity The Passage which works to help the homeless.

